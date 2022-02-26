INDIA

NGT asks panel to look into plea alleging violations by quarry operators in Kerala

By NewsWire
0
0

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed a three-member committee headed by the District Magistrate to inspect alleged violations by quarry operators in Thampuran Para mountains in Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala.

The NGT bench headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was dealing with a plea against VKL Infrastructure Facilities and VKL Projects, operating in violation of environmental norms, and an earlier order of District Collector which prohibited any type of mining and allied activities within a 200-metre radius of Thampuran Para and Thampuratty Para.

The plea contended that the quarry activities were done in government land. Though surveying is done, no final decision is seen taken on this by the Revenue Department, it alleged.

Further, the applicant, Benny Sebastian, pointed out that there are houses down the slope. The aerial distances to these houses were not considered while granting environmental clearance and allied permits. Fly rocks are a problem to these houses, the plea said.

There is no linkage of the project with the KOMPAS Portal of the Mining and Geology Department. It is also stated that the environmental clearance was erroneously granted by bifurcating one plot into two, the plea stated.

The petitioner stated that he had lodged a complaint that was directed by the Kerala High Court to be considered in an earlier order. District senior geologist vide order dated December 29, 2020, suspended the quarry temporarily but the said order was stayed by the appellate authority in the government.

Following the submissions, the bench in an order passed on February 24, said, “We consider it necessary to require a joint committee comprising SEIAA, Kerala, Kerala State PCB, and District Magistrate, Thiruvananthapuram, to undertake a visit to the site, verify the compliance status and file a factual and action taken report within two months.”

Further hearing in the matter will be held on July 8.

20220227-002004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.