The NGT’s Bhopal bench on Tuesday dismissed as withdrawn an original application filed by activist Rajendra Tiwari against the Jaigarh Public Charitable Trust seeking directions for the Forest Department to take over the Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur from it.

After hearing arguments, the NGT bench, comprising Justice Sudhir Agarwal (retd) and Expert Member Dr Afroze Ahmed, rejected the arguments of counsel of Tiwari for the relief as prayed for in his application.

Counsel for the Jaigarh Trust, Jaideep Singh argued that such a petition was not maintainable before the NGT and that the Jaigarh Trust was lawfully in the use and possession of the Jaigarh Fort.

A similar petition was made by Rajendra Tiwari against the Nahargarh Fort and the NGT Bhopal had directed it to cease all commercial activities pursuant but the Supreme Court later stayed the order.

