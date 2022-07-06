The National Green Tribunal has directed the authorities to take action against illegal mining in the Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh after the green court found that private mining companies were flouting environmental norms.

“…mining by all the private respondents is held to be illegal. SEIAA, UP may revisit the ECs within two months. State PCB may also revisit consents, wherever granted, and take action where illegal mining is taking place, following due process of law. Action taken may include recovery of compensation for illegal mining. District Magistrate, Jalaun may also proceed in the matter as per law,” said the NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel in an order.

In relation to groundwater extraction, one of the private companies submitted that it has a legitimate source of water and is not extracting groundwater. However, the tribunal said the documents annexed show the supply of water for ‘drinking purposes’ and not for mining. Further, it is stated that the borewell which was installed is not used by the company which is not substantiated.

The order dated July 4 also stated that it is not disputed that there is no replenishment study.

“Cluster procedure has not been followed as per the procedure laid down by the MoEF&CC in Notification dated January 15, 2016. In two cases the PPs do not have requisite CTO (consent to operate) while in the remaining illegal extraction of groundwater has been observed,” it said.

As per the plea, mining has been permitted in violation of environmental norms prohibiting mining without the replenishment studies, environmental management plans, mine closure plans and other requisite safeguards and also prohibiting instream mining in Bandhauli village in Jalaun.

