The National Green Tribunal has disposed of a plea seeking direction to revoke the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) license of all industries manufacturing formaldehyde and its different resins without requisite consent.

The Tribunal has already dealt with the matter and issued directions and also the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, the NGT bench headed by Chairperson, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel (retd), said in the recently-passed order.

It also observed that no one appeared for the applicant.

Subject to orders of the apex court, the authorities have to take further steps in the matter. Remedy of the applicant is first to approach the authorities concerned with relevant particulars. The application is accordingly disposed of, the order stated.

The applicant has stated that the earlier passed order, dated January 18, held that environmental clearance was necessary for running activities for manufacturing formaldehyde and its different resins (including melamine formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde, and phenol formaldehyde) and sought execution of the order.

