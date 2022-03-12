NGT disposes of plea alleging illegal tree felling in Mohali forest areas

The National Green Tribunal has disposed of a plea regarding the illegal felling of Khair trees in the forest areas of Mohali district in Punjab.

As per the applicant, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) is also pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court at Chandigarh which also pertains to the illegal activities of misusing the forest land and illegal cutting of Khair trees in the Panchayat land of Siswan, District Mohali, Punjab.

However, the bench noted that the applicant has not filed a copy of the PIL with the tribunal.”Thus, we are not aware whether the said PIL also covers the grievance of the applicant. In these circumstances, in the absence of the material particulars, we are not inclined to take cognisance of the application. Thus, the application stands disposed of,” stated the recent order passed by Justice Brijesh Sethi.

The plea alleged that Contractors–Harmohinder Singh and Gurvinder Singh in connivance with Praveen Kumar, PCCF-Punjab and Vishal Chauhan, Conservator of Forest, Shivalik Circle, Punjab engaged in illegal cutting of Khair trees in the forest area of Nadha, Parch, Karora, Jainti Devi, Jainti Majri, Nagar and Siswan in Mohali district.

