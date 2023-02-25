INDIA

NGT forms panel formed to look into petition claiming illegal manufacture of acid in Old Delhi

A panel has been formed by the National Green Tribunal to look into a petition claiming the manufacturing of acid illegally in a neighbourhood of Old Delhi.

The direction of the bench comprising of Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A. Senthil, came after the petition filed by a resident of Gali Kuan Wali, Lal Darwaza, Sirki Walan, claimed that illegal industrial activities manufacturing acid are being carried out by certain miscreants.

“The acid releases dangerous fumes causing damage to environment and also affecting health of local residents but no action has been taken by the authorities concerned,” the petition claimed.

“In our view the grievance at the first instance can be looked into and examined by the local authorities, for the purpose whereof, we constitute a joint Committee comprising DPCC, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North and District Magistrate, North,” the bench said.

“They shall look into the complaint, visit the site, collect relevant information and if finds violation, take appropriate remedial action in accordance with law within two months.”

The District Magistrate, North will be nodal agency for coordination and compliance.

“The committee shall submit an action taken report within three months with the Registrar General of this Tribunal who shall place the report before the Bench if find necessary for any further order,” it further said.

