INDIA

NGT junks pleas by Afcons Infrastructure, L&T to recall Rs 2 cr fine for green violation

NewsWire
0
0

The National Green Tribunal(NGT) has dismissed applications filed by Afcons Infrastructure Limited and Larsen & Toubro Limited seeking recall of its earlier order requiring them to pay environmental compensation of Rs 1 crore each.

The companies were arguing that the green violation– illegal dumping of muck near a drain in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir–was on account of the project proponent Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd. (CVPPL), on whose behalf they were executing the work, not providing suitable place.

However, the NGT said: “It is undisputed that the applicants violated the environmental norms for which fault is attributed to the Project Proponent, who is their principal. Once the applicants caused damage and violated environmental norms, they cannot escape liability for such wrong on restitution principle which is part of ‘Polluter Pays’ principle.”

“Subsequent clearance of waste cannot be a ground for waiving the compensation for damage already caused and violation already committed. Even though for such violation, on ‘Polluter Pays’ principle, deterrent compensation is liable to be paid having regard to the financial capacity of the polluter, the Tribunal has adopted the extremely conservative approach of requiring compensation of Rs 1 crore each only. The application now filed is utterly without any merit. We are inclined to award heavy cost for such uncalled for application but are persuaded by learned counsel for the applicant not to do so by expressing regret,” read the order dated April 29.

Further, recording disapproval about the conduct of the applicants, the green court dismissed the applications.

On January 10, an NGT-assigned Committee headed by a former Judge of the J&K High Court had found that the projects of the companies at Kishtwar of Jammu and Kashmir had illegally dumped muck on the bank of a drain obstructing its natural course.

It was observed that AFCONS- JAL JV has developed an area on the right bank of Arzi Nallah for setting up of batching plant and office while L&T Ltd. is also developing the area for the platform on the right bank of Arzi Nallah.

20220503-165402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab Police nab dreaded gangster, seize weapons

    Telangana Guv, CM laud teachers’ role in nation building

    Delhi govt to make labour, construction workers aware about welfare schemes

    Cong, BJP main protagonists in Goa; other parties not in fray:...