The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has observed prima facie violations on a plea alleging razing of hills and mangroves by resort owners in a forest area in Goa.

The bench led by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel was dealing with a petition against Dwarka Eco Beach Resort and Arlene Cardoz for constructing structures and filling backwaters in a ‘No Development Zone’ in Cola village, Goa, in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2011.

On February 18, acting on the petition, the NGT had constituted a four-member joint committee headed by the South Goa Collector to undertake a site visit and file an action taken report.

However, the committee’s report stated that no destruction of mangroves or filling up of water bodies were seen at the site.

The report also said that a portion of the property has been identified as a prospective private forest.

“The conclusive determination as to whether the subdivision comes within the ambit of a private forest can be arrived at only once the same is finally demarcated,” the report said.

After hearing the submissions of the committee, the NGT bench heard the applicant in person and also the respondents.

“The applicant pointed out that the razing of hills is clearly established for providing access to the huts,” the tribunal said in its order.

It added: “We find it difficult to accept the report as final. There appears to be prima facie violation in the form of cutting of the hill as well as raising structures. However, the conclusive findings cannot be recorded so as to reject the report and issue the directions sought in the application.

“At the same time, we consider it fair to give an opportunity to the applicant to place any further tangible material in support of his case before the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA), in the first instance, for further consideration. If any such material is placed, the GCZMA may consider the same in accordance with the law.”

