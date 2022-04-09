INDIA

NGT seeks action plan on plea against open discharge of sewage in UP’s Deoria

The National Green Tribunal has directed Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development to ensure immediate and effective remedial measures using appropriate technology on a plea against the discharge of untreated sewage in Lar in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district.

The green court also asked the ACS to take steps for proper utilisation of treated water for appropriate purposes, including agricultural and fish farming. The Urban Development Department may allocate at least a sum of Rs 1 crore for the purpose in the light of an earlier Supreme Court order, said a recent order passed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel.

According to the applicant, the Municipal Council has failed to perform its obligation of managing the sewage and public hygiene as required Article 243W read with 12th Schedule, to enforce the fundamental right to a clean environment in the open and to prevent water pollution as required under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the judgment of the Supreme Court.

Acting on the grievance of the complainant, a panel was formed and as per its report, the green court observed that it is clear that the parameters of water quality are not met and bioremediation has not achieved the desired result.

“Estimated sewage generation in Lar is around 3.6 MLD which travels through drains and ultimately is inundated in low lying areas. It is not only contaminating groundwater but also damaging public health through vector-borne diseases. The greywater (wash water and sullage water) and outlets of septic tanks into drains and suctioned material from septic tanks is recklessly being disposed of at unidentified locations.” the report said.

Directing the Additional Chief Secretary to ensure remedial measures, the green court asked for a compliance report of the status of the procedure by September 15.

20220409-120002

