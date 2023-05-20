The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought response from Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on an application seeking to seize and desist from permitting the construction of mobile towers in public parks of the national capital.

Other than that, Vasant Vihar Association’s application seeks the green panel’s direction to the concerned for removal of mobile towers that were set up in the public parks of Vasant Vihar colony, and to restore the parks at the costs of the respondents.

“Prima facie, the averments made in the application raise questions relating to environment arising out of the implementation of the enactments specified in Schedule I to the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010,” A bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Dr Afroz Ahmad said while hearing the application filed under Sections 14 and 15 of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.

As the bench posted the matter for hearing next on May 26, it directed the respondents to file their response in one week’s time.

The court also issued notice in the application.

