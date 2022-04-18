INDIA

NGT seeks report on illegal tree felling in Faridabad village

NewsWire
0
3

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a report from the District Forest Officer, District Magistrate, and Haryana Pollution Control Board on a plea alleging illegal felling of trees in Sarai Kawaja village in Faridabad.

A principal bench headed by its chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel was dealing with the plea, in which the applicant stated the continuous cutting of trees in the ‘deemed forest’.

As per the petition, respondent SVC & Lehri from Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad is engaged in the violation of the earlier NGT order despite an FIR filed by the Forest Department on January 10, 2020.

Directing the authorities to look into the matter, the green court in the order dated April 13, directed that if on verification it is found that cutting of trees and construction activities are illegal, the authorities may ensure remedial action, including prevention of illegal cutting of trees and stopping construction activities without requisite consent/clearance underAenvironmental laws from statutory regulators.

The tribunal also asked them to submit the report within one month and listed it for further consideration on July 6.

NGT also clarified that no further order is necessary on the application for interim relief.

20220418-130804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Did welfare schemes, freebies determine 2021 Assembly results?

    Sawang takes charge as APPSC chairman

    Pre-cyclone watch warning issued for Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    4 die due to oxygen shortage in Karnataka district