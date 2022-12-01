INDIA

NGT seeks Uttarakhand PCB’s response on illegal felling of trees in Nainital

NewsWire
0
0

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently granted a month’s time to the Pollution Control Board (PCB), Uttarakhand along with other government officials to submit a response on unauthorised cutting of trees in the forest area adjacent to Nainital city.

Since the Naini lake gets recharged by forest areas around it, its catchment area is also in danger of loss.

According to the order, the applicant had submitted that some of the trees belonged to the endangered species.

On September 1, the NGT had constituted a Joint Committee and directed them to submit a factual and action-taken report within two months.

Pursuant to the direction, Uttarakhand PCB’s Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Dr. Rajendra Singh, had sent a report of the Joint Committee on October 31.

“In view of the averments in the application and observations in the report of the Joint Committee, we consider it appropriate to have response of the State of Uttarakhand through Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Department of Environment and Forest, Principal Secretary, Urban Development, Divisional Commissioner, Kummaon, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), Commissioner, Nainital Municipality and Uttarakhand PCB who stand impleaded as respondents No. 1 to 7,” the order stated.

Looking at the significant nature and impact of the environmental violations involved, the NGT also appointed Senior Advocate Akash Vashishtha as amicus curie to assist this Tribunal in just and fair adjudication of the questions involved.

The matter will now be considered on February 3, 2023.

20221201-113006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After his daughters, wife murdered with ‘Thallium’ by son-in-law, father approaches...

    President, Prime Minister congratulate weightlifter Achinta Sheuli

    Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

    Suspicious speed-boat found in Raigad, ATS to probe