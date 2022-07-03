The functioning of the abattoir in Ghazipur — the only legal facility to butcher buffaloes, sheep, and goats in the national capital, which is currently closed for violation of environmental norms — is likely to be decided by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday.

Though poultry slaughtering is common in many places in the city, the Ghazipur abattoir located in East Delhi is the only facility in the capital for butchering other animals.

Last month, the green court put a stay on the slaughterhouse over illegal extraction of groundwater, among other green violations.

The abattoir was started in 2009 by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) at a cost of over Rs 150 crore.

“In fact, non-compliance is shown by illegal extraction of groundwater in an area which is ‘Over Exploited’ in terms of availability of groundwater,” as per the order, which closed down the abattoir on May 13.

The complainant against the abattoir said it was being run even after the expiry of the lease agreement and discharging carcass residue in the groundwater and drains.

Earlier, while directing a joint committee to check the violations, the tribunal said if the slaughterhouse, which comes under the MCD, needs to be permitted, the Committee may ensure 100 per cent recirculation of treated water and the adoption of the zero-liquid discharge (ZLD) system.

Taking note of the report by the Committee, the NGT pointed out that the number of animals to be slaughtered is not specifically authorised, and a “dewatering machine for drying the sludge has not been established in the abattoir”.

The tribunal had also asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to certify whether the abattoir was running in accordance with environmental norms.

Earlier, due to the illegal extraction of groundwater without the permission of the Delhi Jal Board, four borewells were sealed. The borewell water was being used for floor washing and tanker water was being used for meat washing, the tribunal had noted.

In the latest development on July 1, after hearing the review of the May 13 order which closed down the slaughterhouse, the tribunal took note of a few things submitted by the applicant that the ZLD plant is neither required nor viable. Other deficiencies have been remedied, the order read.

It also noted the submission that the continued closure of the slaughterhouse will cause complications.

The order passed by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel stated that the tribunal has received the compliance status in the matter.

It said objections were filed by the applicant on July 1 and the same dated letter filed by the MCD for the modification of the order has also been received.

Accordingly, the green tribunal listed the matter for July 4.

(Jaison Wilson can be reached at jaison.w@ians.in)

20220703-085404