The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Friday that it has attached immovable properties worth Rs 7.89 crore in the form of land situated at Vallah village in Amritsar district, along with movable properties worth Rs 2.40 crore in connection with the NH-74 scam.

The accused in the matter got excess compensation for their land which was being taken by government for the widening of National Highway-74.

The ED had initiated the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on an FIR filed by the police.

During the course of investigation, it was revealed that five brothers — Ajmer Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Gurvail Singh, Sukhwant Singh and Satnam Singh — managed to get backdated forged orders and subsequently got them entered in the revenue records on a later date in connivance with the revenue officials and middlemen.

Based on this, they fraudulently received excess compensation to the tune of Rs 15.73 crore for their land which was being acquired for the widening of NH-74 at non-agriculture rate.

The ED investigation revealed that this ill-gotten money was either utilised for purchasing immovable properties in their names or was transferred to their other bank accounts or bank accounts of their relatives.

