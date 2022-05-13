The National Health Authority (NHA) on Friday conducted an exclusive convention for technology partners of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) to discuss different ways in which the digital health ecosystem of India can be strengthened further here.

Addressing the participants, R.S. Sharma, CEO, NHA said: “The core objective of ABDM is to leverage technology to deliver health services to remotest areas of the country. To address the lack of infrastructure and access to doctors, ABDM envisages all healthcare related activities to move online. For this, it is imperative that we take up the onboarding of healthcare professionals and health facilities in the national registries of Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Health Facilities Registry (HFR) being built by ABDM.

Dr Sharma said further that the health tech players can bring in innovative solutions with lesser steps to onboard professionals & facilities using the open APIs published. They can further train other small players on ABDM onboard process and spread awareness about benefits of registering in HFR and HPR.

“We also seek inputs from the health tech partners as to how we can activate the ecosystem for building digital public goods (DPGs), expanding the scope of DPGs like online reservation system (ORS) created by NIC, blood bank by NIC/CDAC, universal immunisation, NOTTO, and also taking them to the end-users in a more structured and easily adaptable manner,” Sharma added further.

The event brought together representatives from over 40 health tech organisations from the government and private sector to discuss the ways ahead for digital health ecosystem of India and the scheme updates, upcoming features under ABDM and the challenges faced on the way.

