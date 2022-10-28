NHAI’s Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) Non-Convertible Debentures was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari on Friday said, “Today is a historic day and I feel very happy that we could finally give the Retail Investors (retired citizens, salaried individuals, small and medium business owners) an opportunity to participate in the Nation-Building activity. The minimum investment slab is just Rs 10,000.”

Gadkari informed that 25 per cent of NCDs has been reserved for Retail Investors. “The listing of InvIT NCDs on Bombay Stock Exchange is historic as it marks the new dawn for People’s Participation (Jan-Bhagidaari) in Infra Funding. We have reserved 25 per cent of NCDs for Retail Investors. The round 2 of InvIT has been oversubscribed almost 7 times in just 7 hours of its opening. It offers an effective yield of 8.05 per cent per annum with highest credibility.”

Huge investments in infrastructure, especially roads, are crucial to the socio-economic development of our country, the minister said. “InvIT Bonds are a great opportunity to realize PM Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of #AatmanirbharBharat. Huge investments in infrastructure, especially roads, are crucial to the socio-economic development of our country & I’m confident that more retail investors will take part in next rounds and gradually overtake institutional investors,” he added.

Earlier, the Ministry had said that the second round of InvIT has been oversubscribed almost 5 times in 10% of the scheduled tenure.

