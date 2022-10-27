The second round of InvIT has been oversubscribed almost 5 times in 10 per cent of the scheduled tenure, said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Thursday.

This round is special because 25 per cent of the NCDs (Non Convertible Debentures) are reserved for retail investors.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari was driving this agenda of giving an opportunity to the ordinary citizens of the country to invest in the infrastructure space.

With this option, retired citizens, salaried individuals, and small and medium business owners have a great opportunity to invest in building new India and at the same time get healthy returns (of at least 8.05 per cent per annum).

The Ministry said that Friday is the historic day as these InvIT NCDs will be listed on BSE and Gadkari will ring the bell marking a great beginning for public participation in infra funding.

Earlier, NHAI InvIT had filed a prospectus with SEBI for issuance of NCDs to raise funds.

20221027-195204