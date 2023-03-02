BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

NHAI plans to develop over 600 Wayside Amenities by 2025

With a view to improving the commuting experience on national highways, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will develop Wayside Amenities (WSA) at more than 600 locations on National Highways and Expressways by FY 2024-25.

Officials said the wayside amenities will be developed every 40-60 km of the current and upcoming National Highways and Expressways.

The amenities will include numerous facilities for passengers, such as fuel station, electric charging facilities, food court, retail shops, bank ATM, children’s play area, medical clinic, childcare room, toilets with shower facility, vehicle repair facility, driver’s dormitory, village Hatt for promotion of local handicrafts etc.

NHAI has already awarded 160 wayside amenities for development, out of about 150 have been awarded in the last two years.

Another 150 wayside amenities are planned to be awarded in the next financial year, which includes Greenfield corridors like Amritsar – Bathinda – Jamnagar Corridor, Delhi – Mumbai Expressway and Delhi – Amritsar – Katra Expressway.

According to NHAI, currently, 75 Wayside Amenities sites across multiple Brownfield and Greenfield corridors are open for bidding.

These sites are spread across eight states, which include 27 in Rajasthan, 18 in Madhya Pradesh, 9 in Jammu and Kashmir, and 3 in Himachal Pradesh.

NHAI officials said that these wayside amenities will not only go a long way in making highway travel more convenient for commuters but will also provide adequate facilities for rest and refreshment for highway users.

