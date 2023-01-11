The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to identify more accident prone areas and black spots on the national highways in the country.

A senior official said that concerted efforts are being made by NHAI to identify Accident Prone Stretches and Black Spots on National Highways observing the ‘Road Safety Week’ from January 11-17, 2023.

For this purpose, NHAI has provided enhanced powers to its field officers for road safety mitigation measures. The authority has also deputed a road safety officer at each Regional Office for the monitoring of the safety works.

Between the years 2015-2018, around 4,002 black spots were identified on the National Highways under NHAI.

Short-term safety mitigation measures have been implemented for all these black spots and work on the long-term safety mitigation measures have been completed on 2,704 black spots.

Safety mitigation measures on around 716 black spots were implemented in FY 2021-22 alone. The remaining 1,298 black spots are under various stages of implementation for the long-term safety mitigation measures.

Also, to strengthen road safety, all NHAI Regional Officers have been asked to develop five stretches of ‘Model Safe Road’ of at least 15 km length along with five ‘Model Safe Construction Zones’.

Ten such best safety compliance stretches/construction zones will be evaluated and recognised to serve as a demonstration stretches for further replication.

Improving safety on National Highways is one of the topmost priorities of NHAI and it is committed to ensure safe, smooth, and seamless travel experience for all commuters on the National Highways.

With a view to propagate the cause of safer roads for all, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is observing the Road Safety Week from January 11 to 17.

During the week, various activities will be organised throughout the country to create awareness among the general public and to give an opportunity to all stakeholders to contribute to the cause of road safety.

This includes various awareness campaigns related to causes of road accidents and measures to prevent them.

Various activities with school/college students, drivers and all other road users have also been planned.

20230111-203201