INDIA

NHRC alarmed over increasing pollution, Chief Secretaries of 4 states summoned

NewsWire
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has adopted a strict attitude regarding increasing pollution in Delhi-NCR and has asked the Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi to appear before it on November 10.

The apex human rights panel has noted the steps taken so far but has deemed them “not enough”.

The NHRC said that the Chief Secretaries of these states are expected to inform the Commission, within a week, about the steps taken by their respective governments to prevent stubble burning in their regions.

The reports should also contain information about the effect of smog towers and anti-smoke guns, it said

“The report of Punjab and Haryana must also specifically inform about the effect of the scheme of in-situ management of crop residue,” the commission said.

It also mentioned that,”the NHRC, being the premier human rights body of the country, cannot remain a mute spectator of the situation affecting the human rights of the common citizens.”

