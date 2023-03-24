INDIA

NHRC claims 77 deaths in Saran hooch tragedy

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has claimed that 77 people died in the hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Saran district, instead of 44 as reported by the Bihar government.

In an 18 pages report here on Thursday, the NHRC claimed that the district administration had cremated the bodies of 33 persons without any post-mortem. Majority of the deceased were labourers, farmers, rickshaw-pullers and drivers, it said.

The hooch tragedy occurred in Gopalbari, Kharauni Lalpur, Bahrauli Masrakh under Madhaura police station in November last year.

The incident was highlighted by the opposition leaders in Bihar, after which a 10-member NHRC team visited the affected area for three days. The team had visited on December 21-23 last year and interacted with the family members of the victims who have lost their loved ones in the tragedy.

The report further said that the majority of the victims were breadwinners of their families and recommended for compensation to the affected people.

It also said the liquor ban failed in the state.

