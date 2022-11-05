The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports stating that five of the seven Uzbek women, who were rescued from the clutches of a sex trafficking racket by the Delhi police in August, had gone missing from a shelter home in Dwarka last week.

Accordingly, the NHRC has issued notice to the Chief Secretary of Delhi and the Police Commissioner in this regard.

Reportedly, the women were brought to India via Nepal and forced into sex work. In August, seven of them were rescued by the Delhi Police with the help of the Uzbekistan Embassy and an NGO.

According to an official, the Commission has observed that the state is under an obligation to protect the lives of foreign nationals.

“Accordingly, considering the gravity and the peculiar facts and circumstances of the incident, as reported in the media, the Commission has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Delhi seeking a detailed report in the matter alongwith the action taken report against the shelter home,” said an official.

“A report has also been sought from the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, about the status of the investigation, recovery of the missing Uzbek women and progress in finding out the conspirators of sex racket in operation in Delhi and nearby places, and arrest if any,” said the official.

“It must be ensured that once the missing Uzbek women are rescued, their health and safety are protected,” said the official.

