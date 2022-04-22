Taking suo-motu cognisance of a media report on the death of two infants at the government-run Amrit Kaur Hospital in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan in this regard.

The NHRC has asked for a detailed report of the incident within six weeks, including the status of investigation in the matter and the action taken against the responsible persons.

The commission has also asked to provide the report of the relief, if any, provided to the aggrieved families.

Two infants died due to overheating in warmer in the nursery of Amrit Kaur Hospital on Monday. The increase in the heat of the warmers in the nursery led to the infants’ deaths.

The were 20 babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) when the incident took place, with the other newborns narrowly escaping death.

“Both the babies were kept in the same warmer. After getting information, the doctors rushed to the NICU but the babies could not be saved. According to the media report, an incident of fire had occurred last year in the NICU of the same hospital,” the NHRC said a statement.

