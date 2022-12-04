The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to Tamil Nadu and Bihar governments over the reported torture of 12 orphaned juveniles brought from Bihar to a madrasa in Chennai.

“The NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that two persons have been arrested in Chennai, Tamil Nadu for housing and abusing orphaned juveniles from Bihar and rescued 12 children from a Madrasa located at Ponniammanmedu,” the human rights body said in a statement.

The commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries to Tamil Nadu and Bihar governments and the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, Tamil Nadu calling for a detailed report in the matter, within 4 weeks.

The commission has observed that though the police has reportedly acted promptly and the accused have been arrested but the matter is “grave and serious in nature requiring a thorough investigation by the law enforcing and child welfare agencies to see if there are other such facilities, where the innocent children are being brought from other parts of the country and being subjected to abuse and harassment”.

In addition to this, the commission has asked its Special Rapporteur, Rajinder Kumar Malik to visit Bihar from where these juveniles were brought to Tamil Nadu.

“Malik is expected to conduct a fact finding investigation with regard to the incident wherein young orphaned juvenile victims were taken to places in different states,” the NHRC has said, adding that it is “necessary” for the commission to know about “the responsible agencies in Bihar who failed to do their lawful duty”.

Malik has also been asked by the NHRC to meet and examine the victim juveniles in Chennai to know more about the incident. His report is expected within one month.

According to the media report, carried on December 1, the police had got information through 1098 Helpline that some children are being subjected to harassment and physical abuse in a Madrasa located at Ponniammanmedu near Madhavaram in Chennai.

A criminal case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the accused, native of Bihar, have been arrested.

