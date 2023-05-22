INDIA

NHRC issues notice to UP government over suicide of rape victim’s father

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that a 45-year-old farmer committed suicide when the police forced a compromise with the perpetrators of the kidnapping and rape of his minor daughter in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district.

Reportedly, the victim belonged to the Scheduled Caste.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of human rights, and accordingly, has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of the state, calling for a detailed report within 4 weeks.

This should also include the present status of the matter and disbursement of the monetary relief to the victim under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995.

The Commission would also like to know about the action taken against the delinquent officer, responsible for the tragedy.

According to the media report, carried on May 19, the girl was kidnapped by the accused persons when she was going to meet her father at a farm on May 9.

Her father filed a police complaint the next day but the police, instead of registering an FIR, forced a compromise between the survivor and the accused persons in the presence of some relatives.

The police neither called nor informed the parents of the victim girl and closed the matter.

Allegedly, upset with this, the father of the girl committed suicide on May 17.

