The NHRC on Friday issued notice to top officials of the Central and Bihar governments over a report alleging that a large number of hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes are running illegally without any registration in the state’s Munger district despite a specific 2013 state law.

Taking suo motu case of the report, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought detailed reports from the Union Health and Family Welfare Secretary, Bihar Chief Secretary, and the National Medical Commission Chairman in the matter within four weeks, including steps taken or proposed to be taken against the illegally running clinical establishments in the region.

Reportedly, out of 40 private hospitals running in the district, only four are lawfully registered, the NHRC said in a statement.

It has also observed that the right to life and health are basic human rights and such serious violations by the clinical establishments, if true, is a matter of concern.

“According to the media report carried today on May 27, 2022, the information has been reportedly collected by an RTI activist. Reportedly, as per the provisions of the Bihar Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation Act, 2013), the registration of health care facilities is mandatory and the violators have to pay fine,” the NHRC said.

20220527-224803