NHRC notice to DGP Bihar over custodial death of JD-U Dalit leader

Patna, July 15 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission(NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to the Bihar Director General of Police in connection with the death of a ruling Dalit Janata Dal-United leader in police custody in Nalanda district last week.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that a local leader of the ruling JD(U) in Bihar, who was detained by the Nalanda police in connection with a kidnapping case, allegedly hanged himself inside the station late on Thursday night.

The family of the leader, identified as Ganesh Ravidas, claimed that the police tortured him in custody. Three policemen were reportedly arrested in connection with the case.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, amount to the gross violation of right to life of the victim. Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Bihar calling for a detailed report in the matter within 6 weeks including the inquest report, post-mortem report, magisterial enquiry report and report of any other investigation conducted in the matter.

The police authorities are also directed to explain as to why intimation in this regard has not been sent to the Commission within 24 hours of the occurrence of the incident.

According to reports, the victim was detained by the police on the night of July 11 in connection with allegations of kidnapping of a girl residing in his village. He was suspected to have helped the girl to elope.

When police interrogation was on, the victim went to use the washroom, which was outside the lock-up, where he reportedly hanged himself from a window.

