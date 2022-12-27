HEALTHINDIA

NHRC notice to Guj over failed cataract operations in Amreli

NewsWire
0
0

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to Gujarat’s Principal Secretary, Health, seeking a reply, within 4 weeks, on what action has the state taken in the failed cataract operation in Amreli district.

In the first week of December, when a number of senior citizens had undergone cataract operations at the Shantaba General Hospital in Amreli town, 25 persons had complained of irritation, blurred or complete loss of vision. Some of them were shifted to Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad government hospitals, and even after a second operation, did not get their vision back.

The state government had formed a five member committee, which was supposed to submit a report of its findings to the government. What happened to the report, no one knows, said one patient wishing anonymity.

One of the victim’s family members Kantilal Parmar took up the matter with the National Human Rights Commission, filing a online complaint stating 25 patients have lost their vision after undergoing the cataract operation.

In the complaint, he drew the attention of the commission to the Constitution’s Article 21, which ensures citizens the fundamental rights of life, protection of life, and life with dignity, and submitted that because of the negligence at the hands of doctors or medical staff, they have lost their vision. He sought that the state should give compensation of Rs 50 lakh to each person and take action against those responsible.

20221227-181004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NZ reports 10 Covid cases in managed isolation

    ‘Pandemic a huge lesson for govts to redefine idea of development’...

    Police advisory: No vax, no opening of shops

    Top Goa official defends ivermectin use to combat Covid