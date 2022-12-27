The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to Gujarat’s Principal Secretary, Health, seeking a reply, within 4 weeks, on what action has the state taken in the failed cataract operation in Amreli district.

In the first week of December, when a number of senior citizens had undergone cataract operations at the Shantaba General Hospital in Amreli town, 25 persons had complained of irritation, blurred or complete loss of vision. Some of them were shifted to Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad government hospitals, and even after a second operation, did not get their vision back.

The state government had formed a five member committee, which was supposed to submit a report of its findings to the government. What happened to the report, no one knows, said one patient wishing anonymity.

One of the victim’s family members Kantilal Parmar took up the matter with the National Human Rights Commission, filing a online complaint stating 25 patients have lost their vision after undergoing the cataract operation.

In the complaint, he drew the attention of the commission to the Constitution’s Article 21, which ensures citizens the fundamental rights of life, protection of life, and life with dignity, and submitted that because of the negligence at the hands of doctors or medical staff, they have lost their vision. He sought that the state should give compensation of Rs 50 lakh to each person and take action against those responsible.

