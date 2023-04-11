The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has served a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the assault of a youth by a village head in Firozabad.

Jaimini Kumar Srivastava, deputy director of the NHRC, said, “We have taken suo motu cognisance of the media report that a young man, accused of theft, was hanged to a tree and a fire was lit underneath. The youth was beaten and dragged outside his house in full public view by a group of people led by the village head of Divaichi in Firozabad on March 28. Therefore, the NHRC has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government.”

After subjecting the victim to inhuman treatment, the perpetrators left him hanging presuming that he is dead.

Later, the victim was rescued by his brother-in-law and admitted to a private hospital for medical treatment.

The commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violations of the victim and issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police, Uttar Pradesh, calling for a detailed report in the matter within six weeks, including status of the FIR registered in the matter and health status of the victim as well as monetary relief, if any, has been granted to him by the administration, said the NHRC official.

According to the media report, published on April 6, the entire incident was video recorded by the villagers. When the video went viral, it came to the notice of the public, Srivastava added.

20230411-091403