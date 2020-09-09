NHRC notice to UP govt on mob lynching of murder accused

Lucknow, Sep 9 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo-motu cognizance of the incident in which a murder accused person was lynched by a mob in the presence of the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district.

The incident happened on Monday.

The NHRC has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, calling for a detailed report on the matter within four weeks, including status of the investigation of the cases registered in connection with both the cases of murder.

The Commission has also issued notice to the state Chief Secretary calling for a report whether any relief has been granted to the kin of the deceased as the state has failed to secure the right to fair trial of the victim.

He has been asked to inform the status of any disciplinary action initiated against the concerned officials.

According to the police, the deceased man was from Gorakhpur and had come to the village, looking for a teacher named Sudhir Kumar Singh.

As soon as he saw Singh, he took out his father’s gun and shot the teacher dead.

After shooting the teacher, the man tried to escape but on spotting a crowd outside the house, he climbed the terrace, waved the gun and fired to keep the villagers at bay.

A police team followed him to the terrace, but the man escaped and was caught by a crowd, which ruthlessly beat him to death, said the police.

The videos relating to the incident emerged later, showed the man in police custody before the mob grabbed and attacked him.

According to the reports, several policemen were present on the spot when the incident occurred. Some of the policemen were seen trying to control the crowd, but the blows did not stop even when the man lay motionless and the ground was splattered with blood.

The police station in-charge of the area has been suspended for negligence.

–IANS

amita/dpb