The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognizance of a complaint of an alleged sexual assault of a woman who immolated herself. It has written to the Uttar Pradesh Police seeking a detailed report within four weeks in the matter, along with the action initiated against the errant public servants.

A notice has also been issued to Delhi Police in this regard.

The victim had set herself on fire allegedly along with a companion outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi on August 16.

Both later died while undergoing treatment.

According to an official release by the NHRC, the Commission has issued notices to the Director-General of Police, Uttar Pradesh and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to submit a detailed report within four weeks in the matter, along with the action initiated against the errant public servants.

The DGP, Uttar Pradesh has also been directed to ensure the safety and security of the family members of the victims.

The Commission observed that it is shocking how an alleged victim of sexual assault was victimized by the system.

Before immolating themselves, the victim and her friend recorded a Facebook live video, wherein the woman said that in June 2019, she had lodged a rape case against an MP from Uttar Pradesh, but the accused police officials were supporting the offender.

She claimed that instead of taking action against the accused MP, the police registered a false case against her and got a non-bailable warrant issued against her.

–IANS

amita/pd/bg