The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that there is no Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in the Wrestling Federation of India(WFI) as mandated by the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act, 2013.

Reportedly, the wrestling body is not the only one not having duly constituted ICC. In addition to it, there are as many as 15 of the 30 National Sports Federations who do not meet this mandatory requirement.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of a law, and thus is a matter of concern as it may impact the legal right and dignity of the sports persons.

“Accordingly, it has issued notices to the (i) Secretary, Department of Sports, Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, (ii) the Sports Authority of India,SAI (iii) the Board Of Control For Cricket In India, BCCI(iv) Wrestling Federation of India, and all the 15 other National Sports Federations of Handball, Volleyball, Basketball, Weightlifting, Yachting, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, Billiards & Snooker, Kayaking & Canoeing, Judo, Squash, Triathlon, Kabaddi, Badminton, Archery, mentioned in the news report, which either do not have even an ICC or properly functional ICCs as required in the law.

“They have been asked to submit detailed reports within 4 weeks including the present status of the ICC in their organization as well as the steps taken or proposed to be taken to address the issue,” the statement read.

According to reports, five Federations, including the Wrestling Federation, do not even have an ICC.

Four federations do not have the stipulated number of members and another six federations lacked the mandatory external members. It is also stated that one federation had two panels but neither had an independent member.

20230511-173202