The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday sought a comprehensive action-taken report from Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Secretary on a complaint regarding the government’s apathy to terrorism-affected families, moved by Rajinder Premi, son of martyr Sarwanand Koul Premi, a well-known Kashmiri Pandit writer, and poet, who was gunned down by the Pakistani militants in 1990.

“The Commission will appreciate if the J&K administration realises the pain and agony and the prolonged misery of the complainant who has not only been ousted from the home state but also suffered huge personal loss resulting him to run from pillar to post to get justice. The family had been subjected to forced ousting. resulting thereby in a huge harassment, both from society point of view, besides personal loss. So, it is expected that the J&K administration must sanction a reasonable amount which could be sufficient to compensate their personal, physical and other losses and such compensation should be awarded in a time-bound manner without any delay,” the NHRC directed.

The Commission has further observed from the open media that the complainant’s father, late Sarvanand Koul Premi, was a freedom fighter who worked alongside many eminent personalities and recently has been given a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his untiring services to humanity. Even a monograph on his life and works, authored by well-known Kashmiri writer G.N. Aatish and published by J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages was released on his 32nd death anniversary by the J&K government, but at the same time, there is delayed justice on its part to the frontline family of terrorism in Kashmir.

The Commission further directed the Police Department to issue a complete revised and rectified FIR, giving the full factual details of trespassers, looting, kidnapping etc, as despite the direction of the erstwhile J&K SHRC to hand over the case to some other police officer not below the rank of a DSP, nothing has happened.

Therefore, it is incumbent upon the J&K administration to initiate a special investigation team to look afresh into the heinous crimes to bring the culprits to book for speedy justice for the victim.

Regarding the early orders of construction of a cultural centre at S.K. Premi’s native place in Soaf Shali, Anantnag and commemoration of his literary and cultural work by theJ&K Art, Culture and Languages Department, the Commission expressed its displeasure with the way the J&K government is responding in the instant case.

The fact that the matter is pending since 2012 and almost 9 years have lapsed, it was observed.

