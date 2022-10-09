INDIA

NIA action against two in TN for supporting LTTE

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said that it had conducted searches at two locations in Tamil Nadu’s Salem and Sivagangai districts in a case relating to two self-radicalised individuals, who had extended support to the LTTE, a proscribed terrorist outfit.

The searches were conducted in October 7. The NIA said that the accused were engaged in manufacturing illegal firearms, ammunition and explosives with the intent to target commercial establishments and important leaders in Tamil Nadu.

The case was initially registered at the Omalur police station, Tamil Nadu and re-registered by the NIA in July 2022.

“During the searches conducted by the NIA, incriminating materials, including digital devices (compact discs related to LTTE), books on LTTE, photos of LTTE leader Prabhakaran, other LTTE leaders, incriminating documents/invoice/bills for the purchase of materials used for manufacturing of illegal firearms, ammunition and explosive substances, seeds for making poison and jungle survival kits have been seized,” the official said.

Further investigations were on.

20221009-094804

