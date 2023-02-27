The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alerted the Mumbai Police and shared information about a “dangerous man” who is said to have been trained in Pakistan, China and Hong Kong, according to sources.

The sources revealed that the Mumbai Police received an email from the NIA regarding the development a few days ago, in which the central probe agency claimed that the man, identified as Sarfaraj Memon, could be a serious threat to the law and order situation.

“Now he has reached Mumbai. You need to be more alert. He is dangerous. Originally he belongs to Indore. He is enemy of the state,” the NIA mentioned in the email.

The agency has also shared his Aadhar Card, Driving License, Passport and other documents with the Mumbai Police.

After receiving the email, the Mumbai Police also informed Indore police in this connection to seek more information about the man.

The sources said that special teams have been formed to arrest Memon.

