INDIA

NIA alerts Mumbai Police about ‘dangerous man’ trained in Pak, China

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alerted the Mumbai Police and shared information about a “dangerous man” who is said to have been trained in Pakistan, China and Hong Kong, according to sources.

The sources revealed that the Mumbai Police received an email from the NIA regarding the development a few days ago, in which the central probe agency claimed that the man, identified as Sarfaraj Memon, could be a serious threat to the law and order situation.

“Now he has reached Mumbai. You need to be more alert. He is dangerous. Originally he belongs to Indore. He is enemy of the state,” the NIA mentioned in the email.

The agency has also shared his Aadhar Card, Driving License, Passport and other documents with the Mumbai Police.

After receiving the email, the Mumbai Police also informed Indore police in this connection to seek more information about the man.

The sources said that special teams have been formed to arrest Memon.

20230227-131002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amara Raja Batteries issue non-political, linked to pollution: YSRCP

    Don’t mind coming in and taking the role played by M.S...

    CBI files chargesheet against ex-FCI official in Rs 55.28L fraud case

    Army Chief greets Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra