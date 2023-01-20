The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each on the two wanted accused in the BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru murder case in Karnataka.

The accused are members of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

The NIA released photographs of the accused, and said that Rs 5 lakh would be given to the person who gives information about any of the two accused, identified as Kodaje Mohammed Sherif and Masood K.A.

Both the accused hail from Dakshina Kannada district and have been absconding since the murder.

The NIA said that the the informer’s identity will not be revealed.

Praveen Nettaru was killed by unidentified bike-borne assailants with sharp weapons, in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada in July, last year.

Protests were held in many parts of the state after the incident.

Significantly, more than 10 accused have been arrested in this case so far.

