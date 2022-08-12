INDIA

NIA arrests 10th accused in Amravati chemist’s killing

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said that they have arrested the tenth accused in connection with the killing of pharmacist Umesh Kolhe (54) in Amravati district of Maharashtra for allegedly supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Shaikh Shakeel.

An NIA official said that the accused was arrested for his alleged role in the conspiracy involving the murder of Kolhe. Shakeel played an active role in the conspiracy.

Nine accused persons had already been arrested in connection with the case.

Kolhe was murdered on June 21 after he wrote a Facebook post in support of Sharma.

The NIA has mentioned in its FIR about a group of people, who hatched a conspiracy to send a message to the people supporting former BJP leaders, Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

“They conspired to strike terror among a section of people of the country and with their assertions attempted to promote enmity on grounds of religion. Kolhe’s murder was carried out as part of the conspiracy to “terrorise a section of the people of India,” the NIA has said in the FIR.

The central investigating agency has added that the accused in the case might be having an international link.

The NIA had earlier conducted searches at 13 locations in Maharashtra, which led them to the recovery of incriminating documents.

During the searches conducted at the premises of the accused and suspects, digital devices (mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, DVRs), pamphlets spreading hate messages, knives, and other incriminating documents and materials were seized.

The case was initially registered with Kotvali police station on June 22 and later on the probe was taken over by the NIA on July 2.

