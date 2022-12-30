INDIA

NIA arrests 14th accused in Kerala PFI case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a 14th accused, a martial arts and hit squad trainer, in connection with the Kerala Popular Front Of India (PFI) case.

The arrest was made on Thursday and according to information, the accused was identified as Mohammed Mubarak A.I, a resident of Ernakulam district.

“This arrest was made subsequent to the searches conducted at 56 locations in Kerala including the residence of Mohammed Mubarak A I, who is a PFI martial arts and hit squad trainer,” an NIA official said.

“He’s a practicing advocate in the Kerala High Court. An assortment of arms, concealed in a badminton racket bag, were recovered from his house during the searches yesterday (Thursday), including an axe, swords and sickles.

“Investigations have confirmed that the PFI was raising, training and maintaining hit squads in different states and districts to target leaders and members of other communities,” the official added.

Investigation into the case is underway.

