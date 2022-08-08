The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had on Sunday arrested two Bangladeshi nationals in connection with the JMB Bhopal case.

The arrested persons have been identified as Hamidullah alias Raju Gaji alias Muffakir and Md Sahadat Hussain alias Abidullah.

They were found to be involved in propagating the ideology of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and motivating the youth to carry out jihad against India.

“Both were held in Bhopal in the case relating to the arrest of six active cadres of JMB, including three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, from Aishbagh,” the NIA said.

The case was initially registered on March 14, and was re-registered by the NIA on April 5.

Earlier, seven accused had been arrested in the case.

Raju Gaji and Sahadat Hussain are highly radicalised individuals who were involved in propagating jihad by posting hateful and incriminating materials online on various social media groups to radicalise others, the NIA said.

They were close associates of earlier arrested accused persons in the case and were found using encrypted apps to communicate with their associates in India and Bangladesh.

20220808-194605