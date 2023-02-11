INDIA

NIA arrests another accused in Rajasthan PFI case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said that they have made the third arrest in connection with the Rajasthan PFI case.

A senior NIA official said that the new arrested accused, identified as Mohammad Sohail, was found to have been actively involved in PFI’s criminal conspiracy to disturb peace and spread communal hatred and enmity.

“Sohail, alongwith PFI cadres, had conspired to radicalise Muslim youth to commit violent and unlawful activities,” the official said.

Earlier, the NIA had arrested two accused – Sadiq Sarraf and Mohammed Asif in the case, registered on September 19 last year.

