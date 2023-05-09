INDIA

NIA arrests five in Tamil Nadu PFI case (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested five persons, including two advocates in connection with the Tamil Nadu PFI conspiracy case.

The accused were identified as Abdul Razzak, Advocate Mohamed Yusuf, Advocate M. Mohamed Abbas, Kyzer A. and Sathik Ali.

The NIA said with these arrests, the total number has reached 15.

Earleir in the day, searches were conducted by the NIA at six locations in the districts of Theni, Dindigul, Madurai and Chennai. Places searched included properties of the accused, including mostly houses and farmhouses.

“A host of incriminating material, including sharp edged weapons, digital devices and documents, were seized during the searches, leading to the arrest of the five accused,” the NIA said.

The case related to unlawful and anti-national activities of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), was initially registered by the NIA on September 19, 2022.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against 10 accused persons on March 17.

“Investigations revealed that the accused had conspired and planned to eliminate their ‘perceived enemies’ who were not aligned to the PFI ideology and were opposed to its plans to establish an Islamic State in India by 2047.

“In pursuance of the conspiracy, the accused persons had radicalised a large number of PFI cadres, especially youth, selected by the outfit’s leadership, and had also trained them in the use of different kinds of weapons to assault, maim and kill their adversaries,” the NIA had mentioned in the charge sheet.

Further investigations are in progress in the case.

20230509-160403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    20 yrs after murder of 8-year-old girl, CBI court awards life...

    Man kills wife in Delhi over petty issue

    Five killed by heat wave at religious festival in Bengal’s Panihati

    Crops spread over 8 lakh hectares damaged in flood-hit Andhra