The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Tariq Hussain Giri, a terrorist harbourer, in connection with its probe into a Hizbul Mujahideen terror module case, in which the accused had snatched the service rifle from the escort in-charge of the DM in Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

An NIA spokesperson said here that the agency arrested Giri, a resident of Kishtwar, on Wednesday and he has been sent to five-day agency custody.

The official said that Giri was arrested for harbouring and providing logistical support to Hizabul Mujahideen terrorists, namely Osama Bin Javed and Haroon Abbas Wani, in the second week of March, 2019 after the militants snatched the service rifle from the escort in-charge.

“The case of weapon snatching was one of the four incidents of terror acts committed by Hizabul terrorists between November 2018 and September 2019,” the official said.

The J&K Police had registered a case on March 8, 2019 under several sections of the Arms Act and the UAPA. The NIA took over the case on November 2, 2019.

–IANS

