INDIA

NIA arrests ISIS operative in Varanasi

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an alleged ‘highly-radicalised’ ISIS operative from Varanasi, as part of its investigation in a case related to the terror group’s ‘Voice of Hind’ module.

Basit Kalam Siddiqui, 24, was working for the terror group and actively involved in the radicalisation and recruitment of youth from India for ISIS, sources said.

The case was related to a conspiracy by ISIS to radicalise and recruit impressionable youth to wage violent jihad against India by carrying out terrorist activities. The case was registered suo-moto by the counter-terrorist task force on June 26, 2021.

A senior NIA official said that Siddiqui was in active touch with ISIS ‘handlers’ and indulged in content creation, publication and dissemination of ISIS propaganda materials through its magazine ‘Voice of Khurasan’.

“On the directions of his handlers in Afghanistan, he was trying to fabricate an explosive ‘black powder’ and gaining knowledge on the use of other lethal chemical substances to be used for the fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IEDs),” the official said.

He added, “The suspect was also training others on the making of explosives, through several Telegram groups he operated. He was also preparing to undertake ‘hijrat’ to Khorasan for joining active ISIS terrorists in combat.”

He said NIA seized incriminating articles, such as handwritten notes related to the fabrication of IEDs and explosive substances, mobile phones, laptops and flash drives, from the possession of the suspect.

20221020-045005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Will not allow single drop of water to be utilised by...

    Ranbir’s ex-flame Katrina extends best wishes to Ranbir-Alia

    Singhu border murder: No info on perpetrators, says police

    Kiran Shaw yet again slams authorities on B’luru roads