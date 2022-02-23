INDIA

NIA arrests main accused in police personnel killing case

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that it has arrested a person who supplied explosives in the case of killing of five police personnel by CPI (Moist) in Saraikela district of Jharkhand.

The accused identified as Abraham Tuti was arrested on Tuesday.

The NIA had earlier arrested eleven persons in this case. The agency had also filed a charge sheet against them.

This case pertains to an attack on the Police party by the cadres of CPI (Maoist) in 2019 at Kukru Haat in District Saraikela-Kherswan, in which five police personnel were killed and their arms and ammunitions were looted.

Initially, a case was lodged with the Tiruldih Police Station of Saraikela Kharsawan District. Later the NIA took over the probe.

During investigation it was found that Abraham Tuti used to supply explosive materials and provide other logistics support to the members of CPI (Maoist) as an Over Ground Worker. He was arrested following a tip off.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

