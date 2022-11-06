The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said that it has arrested an accused, who was absconding, since an ambush on the convoy of the Commandant of Assam Rifles.

The accused has been identified as Machukring Zamshim Shimray alias Ningkham.

The case pertains to the attack on the convoy of 46th Batallion Assam Rifles on November 13, 2021, by a group of armed militants near Sialsih village of Churachandpur district in Manipur.

Due to the attack, seven persons, including Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and minor son, and four other Assam Rifles personnel were killed and six other personnel were injured.

Initially an FIR in this case was lodged at Singngat police station, Churachandpur district under sections 121, 121A, 302, 307, 326, 34 of the IPC, Section 25 (1-C) of Arms Act, Sections 10, 16, 18, 20, 39 of UA(P) Act and Section 5 of Explosive Substances Act.

Later, on the probe of the matter was taken over by the NIA.

“On November 5, based on secret information, a joint team of the NIA, Assam Rifles and Assam Police conducted a special operation and arrested Machukring Ningkham from Yaingangpokpi, Imphal East distirict, Manipur, against whom NIA had declared a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh. The accused was an active cadre of Manipur Naga Peoples’ Front and was directly involved in the ambush,” a NIA official said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

20221106-192004