INDIA

NIA arrests Maoist for attacking ex-MLA, bodyguards in Jharkhand

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Thursday that it has arrested a person named Shaka alias Tivari Bankira in connection with a case pertaining to an attack on former Jharkhand MLA Gurucharan Nayak and his three bodyguards by a group of CPI (Maoist).

In the attack, one bodyguard was seriously injured while two other bodyguards — Shankar Nayak and Thakur Hembram — succumbed to the injuries they suffered while fighting with the Maoists.

Their personal weapons were also snatched by the Maoists.

The case was initially registered at Goilkera police station in West Singhbhum dictrict in Jharkhand, before it was re-registered by the NIA.

“The investigtion revealed that Tivari was an armed cadre of CPI (Maoist) who conspired with other co-accused and handed over Rs 8,000 to one Pradhan Korah to buy logistics items for the Maoists. He collected these items from the house Korah and handed them over to CPI (Maoist) SAC member Sushant in the Lowabeda forest. He also conducted recce of the place of attack and kept a watch on the movement of the security personnel until the Maoist attack was executed,” the NIA said.

