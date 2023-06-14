The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that they have arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) master weapons trainer, living under an assumed identity in Karnataka, for his involvement in the Nizamabad terror conspiracy case.

The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by the leaders and cadres of banned outfit PFI to recruit and radicalise youth and provide them with arms training to promote and carry out terrorist activities with the ultimate objective of establishing Islamic rule in India.

“The accused Nossam Mohamed Yunus alias Yunus (33) of Nandyal, was working in the inverter business of his elder brother. When his house was searched in September 2022, he was found to be absconding along with his wife and two minor sons,” said the official.

The NIA investigations have revealed that he had shifted his entire family from Andhra Pradesh and was hiding out in the Cowl Bazar area of Bellary district of Karnataka, where he had assumed a new identity – Basheer, and a new profession as a plumber.

Yunus was a master weapons trainer and was providing weapons training to the youth recruited by PFI in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. He was also the PE Training State Coordinator for these two states in the Nizamabad PFI case.

“Yunus, who has been giving evasive replies during NIA interrogation, has named one Shaikh ilyas Ahmed as also being involved in the PFI Weapons Training programme. Ilyas is currently absconding,” the NIA said.

With his arrest, NIA has once again exposed PFI’s radical nefarious plans to drive a communal wedge among the communities and to use innocent Muslim youth to disturb and disrupt peace and communal harmony in the country.

Telangana Police had initially registered an FIR in the case on July 4, 2022.

Later on the NIA took over the case. The NIA has so far filed two charge sheets against sixteen accused in this case.

20230614-163804