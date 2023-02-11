INDIA

NIA arrests suspected terrorist planning to join ISIS from B’luru

NewsWire
0
0

A suspected terrorist, who was planning to go to Syria via Iraq to join the ISIS, was held from Bengaluru in a joint operation conducted by the Internal Security Division (ISD) of Bengaluru and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The arrested person has been identified as Arif. An NIA source claimed that Arif was in touch with foreign-based terrorists.

The source said that Arif was allegedly radicalising gullibe youth. The agencies have also found several suspected transactions involving his bank account.

The NIA has recovered electronic gadgets from his possession along with data from his laptop, which are said to be highly objectionable and anti-India.

Arif was repoetedly working with a private tech firm as a software engineer.

The source said that Arif was planning to flee from Karnataka in March and was about to sell all his home furniture and electronic gadgets online. The source claimed that Arif had also booked tickets for Iraq and from there he had planned to go to Syria.

“He confessed that he received money from foreign-based handlers of ISIS and Al-Qaeda to radicalise the youth. He wanted to join ISIS. He was contacting his handlers through Telegram app. We had been keeping an eye on him for the past two years. On Saturday morning, we conducted raids and arrested him,” the source said.

20230211-215203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FIR against Suvendu Adhikari for comments on woman tribal minister

    OnePlus 10 Pro 5G launched in India, Europe, N.America

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Ankit upsets Priyanka; Archana, Saundarya fight and make...

    ILT20 a really important step in the growth of cricket, cricketers...