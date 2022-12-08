INDIA

NIA arrests terror accused Bikramjit Singh after extradition from Austria

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested a wanted terror accused, Bikramjit Singh alias Bikkar Panjwar alias Bikkar Baba, after his extradition by the competent authority of Linz, Austria, in coordination with the Interpo.

An NIA official said that Bikramajit had formed a terror group to carry out terror attacks in Punjab along with with his close associates. He was absconding in a terror case lodged by the NIA.

The NIA had sent a team to Austria to bring him back to India.

“On the basis of the non-bailable warrants issued by the NIA special Court in Mohali, and the subsequent red corner notice, absconding accused Bikramjit Singh was detained in Linz, Austria, on March 22, 2021. After completion of legal proceedings, a court in Ausria extradited the arrested accused Bikramjit,” said the official.

The official added that investigations have revealed that Bikramjit not only instigated the co-accused and others to commit terrorist acts, but also gave them training on fabricating improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

“He was the key conspirator in the conspiracy to target Dera Muradpura,” said the official.

