NIA arrests two IS operatives in K’taka

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested two IS operatives in a case relating to a conspiracy hatched by the accused persons to further terror activities of Islamic State in India.

The accused were identified as Mazin Abdul Rahman and Nadeem Ahmed K.A. both are residents of Karnataka.

The case was initially registered at the Shivamogga Rural Police Station in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district and later the probe was taken over by the NIA on November 4, 2022.

“Investigations revealed that accused Maaz Muneer had radicalised and recruited Mazin Abdul Rahman while accused Syed Yasin radicalized and recruited Nadeem K.A. for furthering the terror activities of the Islamic State in India.

“The accused persons recced and attempted/committed acts of sabotage/arson as part of the larger conspiracy, to further the activities of Islamic State. Four other accused persons were arrested earlier in the case,” the official said.

Further investigations in the matter are on.

20230111-132606

